Two Florida Law Enforcement Officers Killed in Pre-Irma Crash

A Florida sheriff’s deputy and a state corrections officer died Sunday morning when their vehicles collided. Few details about the crash are available at this time.

Hardee County Sheriff’s Deputy Julie Bridges, a 13-year veteran, left a Hurricane Irma evacuation shelter when her vehicle collided with a vehicle driven by Florida Department of Corrections Sergeant Joseph Ossman. Sgt. Ossman, a 21-year veteran, was driving to work with the crash occurred, the Miami Herald reported.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must notify you of the untimely passing of Sergeant Joseph Ossman who was involved in a vehicle accident while reporting to work this morning.” the Association of State Correctional Administrators posted on Facebook. “Sergeant Ossman has been employed with the Department since May 17, 1996, and had over 21 years of dedicated service.”