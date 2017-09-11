Hurricane Irma Seems To Be Sucking Water From Shorelines

Hurricane Irma is creating such a stir that it is pulling water from the shorelines of some of the areas caught in the hurricane’s crosshairs.

Irma is sucking water from shorelines and pulling it into the eye of the storm as it charts a path to the Florida coast. A Twitter user posted a video Saturday afternoon showing what appears to be a dried out shoreline somewhere in the Bahamas.

“I am in disbelief right now…” Twitter user @Kaydi_K wrote in a tweet that included a video of a person strolling through what appears to be a shoreline that was once underneath several feet of water. “This is Long Island, Bahamas and the ocean water is missing!!!”

I am in disbelief right now… This is Long Island, Bahamas and the ocean water is missing!!! That's as far as they see #HurricaneIrma wtf pic.twitter.com/AhPAonjO6s — #ForeverFlourish (@Kaydi_K) September 9, 2017