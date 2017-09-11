True Pundit

Politics

Liberals and conservatives come together in solidarity to offer condolences to Eric Bolling

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

It a rare scene of solidarity, media members from both political spectrums took time Saturday to offer their condolences to Eric Bolling after news broke of a terrible tragedy in his family.

It was revealed Saturday afternoon that Bolling’s only child, 19-year-old Eric Chase Bolling Jr., had died Friday night. Details surrounding the death are still unclear.

Bolling was a devoted family man. And prior to a sexual harassment scandal that led to his dismissal from Fox News on Friday, Bolling was an all-around popular political pundit. The devastating news led to droves of his colleagues to offer their condolences to his family on Saturday.

Liberals and conservatives come together in solidarity to offer condolences to Eric Bolling
Liberals and conservatives come together in solidarity to offer condolences to Eric Bolling

It a rare scene of …
TheBlaze TheBlaze
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter