Liberals and conservatives come together in solidarity to offer condolences to Eric Bolling

It a rare scene of solidarity, media members from both political spectrums took time Saturday to offer their condolences to Eric Bolling after news broke of a terrible tragedy in his family.

It was revealed Saturday afternoon that Bolling’s only child, 19-year-old Eric Chase Bolling Jr., had died Friday night. Details surrounding the death are still unclear.

Bolling was a devoted family man. And prior to a sexual harassment scandal that led to his dismissal from Fox News on Friday, Bolling was an all-around popular political pundit. The devastating news led to droves of his colleagues to offer their condolences to his family on Saturday.

@ericbolling To my dear friend, please know we all love you, will be here for you and your family. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 9, 2017

So awful. My heart goes out to Eric and his family. Tragedy: Eric Bolling Son Dies | Mediaite https://t.co/8DvUNqqi9M — Don Lemon (@donlemon) September 9, 2017

Love and prayers for friends Adrienne & Eric Bolling. May Eric Chase know eternal peace. https://t.co/rtoCsVpPGy — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) September 9, 2017

My heart goes out to @ericbolling whose son passed away yesterday. Absolutely tragic. Condolences from the bottom of my heart. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) September 9, 2017