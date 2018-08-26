Two ‘extremist Muslim’ New Mexico compound suspects hit with new charges, authorities say

Authorities in New Mexico announced new charges Friday against two adults previously arrested at a compound linked to “extremist Muslims” regarding the death of a missing 3-year-old boy.

Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, the boy’s father, and Jany Leveille were charged with abuse of a child resulting in the death of a child and conspiracy to commit abuse of a child, Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said in a Friday news release.

The new allegations come after health officials last week revealed a child’s remains that had been located at the compound were positively identified by the Office of the Medical Investigator as Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj, the defendant’s son.

The cause of death was not released.

“This has been a very involved and lengthy process, but it is the only lawful way to build a solid criminal case,” Hogrefe said. “We now know the child died on December 24, 2017 and was concealed at the compound, which was suspected early in the investigation.” – READ MORE

One day it was there and the world shuddered at its existence — and at the understanding of the horrible events that occurred inside its fragile walls.

And now the controversial makeshift compound in rural New Mexico is practically gone, virtually bulldozed to the ground, according to reports that are still emerging.

What’s going on?

Authorities recently found 11 children living in desperate and squalid conditions at this compound, where five alleged jihadi extremists were not only abusing them but also teaching them to use weapons — potentially for future school shootings — and to kill law enforcement officials, prosecutors said.

Adding further insult to injury, New Mexico Judge Sarah Backus on Monday made the decision to grant “minimal” bail for the five suspects. They were ordered released on a $20,000 signature bond — meaning they did not have to pay.

Authorities seized an RV at the New Mexico compound where five adults are believed to have been abusing 11 children. An underground tunnel at the site where remains of a 3-year-old were found is now buried in rubble. via @NBCNightlyNews https://t.co/TvstnvC3Bi — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 16, 2018

And now reports are emerging that the compound has been razed — the latest controversial development in this bizarre and tragic case.

“Mounds of rubble and a gaping hole” are now showing up where the compound had been, NBC News reported late this week.

The news organization also said, “The RV at the center of this compound has been ripped out.”- READ MORE