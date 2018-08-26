Atlanta Charter School Reinstates Morning Pledge of Allegiance After Outcry

An Atlanta Charter School Reinstated The Morning Pledge Of Allegiance After Parents And Politicians Swiftly Condemned The School’s Decision.

Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School (ANCS) Principal Lara Zelski announced in early August the school would replace a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance at the school’s morning meeting with a “school pledge” to promote “inclusion” among the student body. Zelski added that students would have the opportunity to recite the pledge in individual classrooms.

But the proposal quickly backfired on the school when parents received word of the change, prompting politicians such as Georgia gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp and Georgia House Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge) to denounce the school’s decision. – READ MORE

On Tuesday, Campus Reform uploaded a video in which digital media director Cabot Phillips asks people in New York City’s Washington Square Park if America was ever great.

Phillips’ question comes on the heels of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s recent remarks that America was “never that great,” which were subsequently walked back.

The responses from the individuals being interviewed are not all that surprising- READ MORE