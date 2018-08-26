She wouldn’t sell home to Trump fans — now price is $100G lower

A California woman’s refusal to sell her family home to a Trump supporter may have cost her more than $100,000.

In March the woman placed her Sacramento-area home on the market for $625,000 with one stipulation: The buyer must not be a Trump supporter. She later took the home off the market for reasons that were not clear.

But now the two-bedroom, two-bathroom home is being sold for less than $500,000, leaving some to wonder if the significantly lower price is at all related to the no-Trump-supporters demand, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The original ad, saying Trump backers need not apply, had some questioning its legality. The Fair Housing Act, prohibits race, religion, sex, and national original (among other classifications) from consideration in a transaction, but makes no mention of political affiliation. Yet one lawyer claimed the stipulation was a violation of a potential buyer’s First Amendment rights. – READ MORE

Actor-comedian Patton Oswalt Promoted A Petition Calling For The Impeachment Of President Donald Trump In An Essay Published Friday.

“There is no firm, guiding hand on the tiller of statecraft, the economy, diplomacy, or infrastructure. There is puerile, adolescent emotion and momentary libidinal pleasure,” Patton Oswalt wrote in an essay published on McSweeny’s. “And the rest is up to us. We march in the streets, we petition our representatives, we raise money and signal-boost fundraisers for the weak, vulnerable, and unlucky.”

"Trump’s presidency assumes we’ll fend for ourselves when we’re flooded, burned, earthquaked or tornadoed by life. Help isn’t coming after the crash. We’re on our own." – @pattonoswalt #OneSmallBlowAgainstTotalitarianism https://t.co/8sprVcdgcy — Timothy McSweeney (@mcsweeneys) August 24, 2018

The Secret Life of Pets 2 star wrote that Americans who “support the bullies,” i.e. Trump and his administration, can “fuck right off.”

“Because this is the epoch of the entitled bully, and everyone else — even those who support the bullies but just so happen to be weak — can fuck right off. If we see racism? We call it out and deal with it. They’re not going to step in. If we see blatant hypocrisy and greed? We do our best to curtail it, ’cause it’s what they’re aspiring,” Oswalt wrote. – READ MORE