Two Cousins Wrote Trump A Letter, So He Invited Them To Bake Cookies With Melania

Two cousins from Maryland wrote President Donald Trump a letter asking to bake him cookies and he invited them to come to the White House to bake with Melania Trump.

“A big thank you to Celia and her big sister Natalie from Clarksburg, MD for traveling to the @WhiteHouse to visit! I had a wonderful time watching you bake cookies! #ChocolateChipCookies,” the first lady captioned her Friday post on Instagram, along with photos capturing all the fun.

The two girls, 9-year old Celia Sheehan and 12-year old Natalie Elder Dalton, got the chance to bake chocolate chip cookies on Friday at the White House.

A short time later, the cousins delivered cookies to Trump in the Oval Office. – READ MORE

