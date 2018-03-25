After Not Being Picked Up by a Team, Former 49ers Eric Reid Says He’ll Stop Protesting the National Anthem

Former San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid stated earlier this month that he was not being picked up by a team because he was one of the leading players protesting the national anthem. Despite this, Reid said he was undeterred.

Now a week after being a free agent with no team appearing to express interest in signing him, Reid says he will stop protesting the anthem.

“I’m not saying I’m going to stop being active because I won’t. I’m just going to consider different ways to be active, different ways to bring awareness to the issues of this country and improve on the issues happening in this country. I don’t think it will be in the form of protesting during the anthem. I say ‘during’ because it’s crazy that the narrative changed to we were ‘protesting the anthem,’ and that wasn’t the case. I think we’re going to take a different approach to how we’re going to be active.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1