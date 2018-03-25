Rolling Stone Headline: Video Games Are ’90 Times’ More Violent Than Actual War

In a piece published this week, Rolling Stone issued one of the more ridiculous headlines of recent memory:

Actually @RollingStone, I crunched the numbers. Turns out video games are 0% as violent as "actual war." pic.twitter.com/NjtYitERER — Zach Lane (@Zachuhtak) March 21, 2018

Barron asserted that video games that focused on combat, excluding the routine jobs the military undertakes, are similar to writing a movie about relationships solely about sex. He said that focusing on “hero s**t” ignores the routine jobs of the military involving “hundreds of tasks — not just shooting.” Thus he posited that games about war need “less killing … more war,” adding, “I think in general, video games are much, much more violent than military operations or military simulations. And I mean, orders of magnitudes more violent.” – READ MORE

