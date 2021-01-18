Twitter won’t let Joe Biden inherit Trump’s millions of followers and his team is very upset about it

As part of the transition process from President Donald Trump to President-elect Joe Biden, Twitter said that the new president will not be allowed to inherit the president’s millions of followers and his team is upset at their decision.

Twitter announced their plans for the government accounts on Thursday in a blog post.

However, in a break from that previous transition, the followers will not be transferred from the Trump @POTUS account to that of Biden.

The Trump @POTUS account has more than 33.3 million followers.

Biden’s digital director Rob Flaherty called the decision, “Absolutely, profoundly insufficient,” in his own tweet.

“They’re bending themselves over backwards to break with the 2017 protocol they set on the transfer of accounts, and also breaking with every other social platform in providing the new administration a follower base,” he added.- READ MORE

