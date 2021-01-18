Forced from Obama Admin for Praising Mao, Anita Dunn to Return to White House

President-elect Joe Biden will tap Anita Dunn, an Obama-administration alumna who praised Chinese communist leader Mao Zedong’s political philosophy, for senior White House adviser, Axios reported Friday.

Dunn’s last stint in the White House ended after just seven months, when she resigned after former Fox News anchor Glenn Beck aired a clip of the then-communications director saying Mao was one of her “favorite political philosophers.”

Dunn worked as senior adviser for the Biden campaign from 2019 until last spring when she took over its operations following a disastrous Iowa caucus showing. She then became co-chair of Biden’s transition team after his victory in November.

Dunn served as former president Barack Obama’s communications director from April to November 2009, when she resigned following controversy surrounding her comments on Mao’s determination to conquer China and establish a communist regime.

“The third lesson and tip actually come from two of my favorite political philosophers: Mao Zedong and Mother Teresa,” Dunn said during a June 2009 commencement address at St. Andrew’s Episcopal High School in Washington, D.C. “ not often coupled with each other, but the two people that I turn to most to basically deliver a simple point, which is, you’re going to make choices…. You’re going to figure out how to do things that have never been done before.” – READ MORE

