Rep. Ayanna Pressley says Republicans engaged in ‘chemical warfare’ by not wearing masks

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) attacked GOP members of Congress who did not wear face masks during the Capitol riots. Pressley went so far as to say Republicans committed “chemical warfare” by not wearing face masks.

“It’s criminal behavior,” Pressley told CNN’s Don Lemon on Thursday. “I don’t know what else to call it.”

“They have been complicit from the very beginning in their willful criminality to carry the water for Donald Trump and these science denials which allowed this pandemic to rage out of control,” she said of Republican lawmakers.

“And then by refusing to wear the masks, this is criminal behavior,” the Democrat alleged. “That’s chemical warfare so far as I’m concerned.”

Purposely spreading the coronavirus would technically be considered “biological warfare” and not “chemical warfare.”

“When they took us to the ‘safe room,’ and I walked in and saw that there was this contingent of anti-maskers in the room gathered, I immediately exited,” Pressley claimed. “So imagine in that moment the choice that I was making. And we were told as we left that space, ‘You’ll be on your own in an evacuation.’ And I said, ‘I’ll take my chances.'” – READ MORE

