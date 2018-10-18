    True Pundit

    Twitter Won’t Ban Farrakhan For Calling Jews ‘Termites.’ They’ll Ban Conservatives For Calling Chelsea Manning A Traitor.

    On Wednesday, according to BuzzFeed, Twitter announced that they would not ban anti-Semite par excellence Louis Farrakhan from their platform despite Farrakhan’s equating Jews to termites on Twitter.

    Still, conservatives have been banned from Twitter for unspecified reasons. GayPatriot, a popular conservative account run by Bruce Carroll, was banned from Twitter this week.

    Carroll was originally suspended for calling convicted traitor Chelsea Manning a traitor, and for calling Chelsea Manning by his original name, Bradley. Presumably, his failure to remove those tweets led to his permanent ban. – READ MORE

