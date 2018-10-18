Twitter Won’t Ban Farrakhan For Calling Jews ‘Termites.’ They’ll Ban Conservatives For Calling Chelsea Manning A Traitor.

On Wednesday, according to BuzzFeed, Twitter announced that they would not ban anti-Semite par excellence Louis Farrakhan from their platform despite Farrakhan’s equating Jews to termites on Twitter.

Just in from a @Twitter spokesperson: Louis Farrakhan's tweet comparing Jews to termites is not in violation of the company's policies. The policy on dehumanizing language has not yet been implemented. So if you want to compare Jews to rats/insects – get it in while you can! — Joe Bernstein (@Bernstein) October 17, 2018

Still, conservatives have been banned from Twitter for unspecified reasons. GayPatriot, a popular conservative account run by Bruce Carroll, was banned from Twitter this week.

Carroll was originally suspended for calling convicted traitor Chelsea Manning a traitor, and for calling Chelsea Manning by his original name, Bradley. Presumably, his failure to remove those tweets led to his permanent ban. – READ MORE