“You are right that there is a loss of civility, there is an anger, there is a rage on the far-left that is really frightening,” Cruz said in response to the question.

But when the moderator attempted to interject with a follow-up question, Cruz grew visibly frustrated.

“Hold on, let me answer with — don’t interrupt me, Jason,” Cruz shot back, drawing an audible reaction from the small crowd in the San Antonio television studio. – READ MORE