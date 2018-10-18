WATCH: TRUMP BLUNTLY RESPONDS TO REPORTER ASKING ABOUT FBI INVOLVEMENT IN KHASHOGGI INVESTIGATION

President Donald Trump had some members of the press and other bystanders chuckling when he had an apparently brash response to one reporter’s probing Tuesday in the Oval Office.

When asked why he hasn’t instructed the FBI to help investigate the death of late reporter Jamal Khashoggi, the president responded bluntly.

Trump, questioned why he hasn't asked the FBI to help investigate Jamal Khashoggi's death, says "well, he wasn't a citizen of our country for one thing." (via CBS) pic.twitter.com/z8pp4tuPAw — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 17, 2018

"I mean we are talking about a man who lives across the river in Virginia" the reporter started, "why not send the FBI in to figure all of this out?"