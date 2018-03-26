Twitter User Threatens to Drug Coffee at Conservative Conference with Estrogen Pills

PHOENIX, Arizona — A Twitter user seeking funds for “facial feminization surgery” and posing as a Starbucks employee at the Phoenix Convention Center threatened to slip estrogen hormone pills into the coffee of attendees at a conservative conference taking place here today.

“I love my job at the Phoenix Convention Center Starbucks and I love slipping my spare estradiol pills in the coffee of anyone wearing a #WesternConservativeConference lanyard,” tweeted user @LLW902 earlier today.

Estradiol is the major female hormone estrogen. The drug is routinely prescribed for women going through menopause as well as to individuals going through transgender treatment.

The Western Conservative Conference, which took place Friday and Saturday at the Phoenix Convention Center, describes itself as “the premier gathering of conservatives in the Western United States.” – READ MORE

