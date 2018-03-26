SHOCK VIDEO: Was Anti-Gun Poster Boy Who ‘Survived’ School Shooting Actually at Home When Gunman Opened Fire?

The Anti-gun poster boy for the Left — it turns out — apparently said he wasn’t even at Parkland high school when a gunman opened fire on his schoolmates, killing 17.

David Hogg originally said he was locked in a closet during the shooting after he heard gunshots from his classroom and began capturing the scene by video taping the thoughts of other school mates.

Now in a CBS News video, Hogg says he was apparently at home at the time of the shooting and rushed to school with his camera after the gunman opened fire to capture footage.

This is very confusing. The narrative appears to change daily.

But we thought he had his camera at the school during the shooting?

Or was that footage from inside a dark closet taken earlier from a previous school shooting drill? On a different day?

This doesn’t seem to make much sense.

Perhaps Hogg can clarify how he survived a school shooting if he was at home when it happened.

CBS News needs to clarify this HUGE discrepancy.

Perhaps Hogg left school grounds but how did he get back into an active-shooter crime scene to record classmates inside the school? Are we to believe Hogg cruised the hallways while a gunman stalked his high school and gunned down students?

Even the feckless Broward County Sheriff’s officers wouldn’t allow a student back into an active crime scene.

