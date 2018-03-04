True Pundit

Politics

Twitter suspends user for calling Maxine Waters ‘crazy old lying lunatic in a bad wig’

Posted on by
Share:

Bastion of free speech, Twitter is not.

Maxine Waters has been accusing critics of being Russian bots, and apparently @TrueJackDaniel didn’t appreciate it.

“We’re not Russian bots, you retard,” he tweeted, which he says resulted in a 7 day suspension.

“Nobody believes a crazy old lying lunatic in a bad wig.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Twitter suspends user for calling Maxine Waters 'crazy old lying lunatic in a bad wig' - The American Mirror
Twitter suspends user for calling Maxine Waters 'crazy old lying lunatic in a bad wig' - The American Mirror

Bastion of free speech, Twitter is not. Maxine Waters has been accusing critics of being Russian bots, and apparently @TrueJackDaniel didn’t appreciate it. I was suspended. for 7 days for this tweet👇 I think that means @twitter acknowledges that @RepMaxineWaters is mentally handicapped pic.twitter.com/LwaEgKJpBq — ThatJackDaniel (@TrueJackDaniel) March 3, 2018 “We’re not Russian bots, you…
The American Mirror The American Mirror
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: