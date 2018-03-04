Twitter suspends user for calling Maxine Waters ‘crazy old lying lunatic in a bad wig’

Bastion of free speech, Twitter is not.

Maxine Waters has been accusing critics of being Russian bots, and apparently @TrueJackDaniel didn’t appreciate it.

I was suspended.

for 7 days for this tweet👇 I think that means @twitter acknowledges that @RepMaxineWaters is mentally handicapped pic.twitter.com/LwaEgKJpBq — ThatJackDaniel (@TrueJackDaniel) March 3, 2018

“We’re not Russian bots, you retard,” he tweeted, which he says resulted in a 7 day suspension.

“Nobody believes a crazy old lying lunatic in a bad wig.” – READ MORE

