Delta CEO Says They Ended NRA Discount to ‘Remain Neutral’ on Gun Debate

Delta Air Lines CEO told employees that the company ended their discount with the National Rifle Association so that it would “remain neutral” in the gun control debate.

Ed Bastian explained the company’s reasoning in a memo to employees on Friday, The Washington Examiner reported.

“Our people and our customers have a wide range of views on how to increase safety in our schools and public places, and we are not taking sides,” he wrote. “We are supporters of the 2nd Amendment, just as we embrace the entire Constitution of the United States.”

Bastian continued, “I know it is not comfortable to be caught in a highly emotional debate, and many of you have received questions from customers. We are at our best when we bring our customers and our world closer together. Hopefully, our decisions this week will serve this ultimate cause.”

(…)

“While Delta’s intent was to remain neutral, some elected officials in Georgia tied our decision to a pending jet fuel tax exemption, threatening to eliminate it unless we reversed course,” Bastian responded in his memo. “Our decision was not made for economic gain and our values are not for sale.”

Even though the airline cut its partnership with the NRA, it still continues to donate to left-leaning groups such as Planned Parenthood, according to The Washington Examiner. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *