WATCH: Bill Maher Just Defended Trump Fans and Crushed the Mainstream Media’s Fake News Machine

We’ve fallen into a strange alternate reality when Bill Maher is the voice of reason. Say what you will about the often smug host of the “Real Time” talk show, but Maher does at least try to dish his vitriol out to both sides, conservatives and liberals alike. Call it equal opportunity outrage.

In a scathing rant on Friday, Bill Maher directed his ire toward one specific target: the mainstream media.

Wonder why Fake News resonates so much with Trump fans – because so much of it is fake. Just nonsense made to keep you perpetually offended with an endless stream of ‘controversies’ that aren’t controversial. pic.twitter.com/pog5OO4ttL — Bill Maher (@billmaher) March 3, 2018

The talk show host called out the media for spreading non-stories instead of taking journalism seriously, and admitted that he understood why so many Trump supporters and conservatives in general have turned their backs on traditional media.

“I used to think something was news if a journalist reported it. But really I live in a world where it’s ‘news’ if Mariah Carey’s (breast) flops out, because Twitter will respond and then a ‘journalist’ reports on the ‘controversy,’” Maher pointed out bluntly. – READ MORE

