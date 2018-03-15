Twitter SUSPENDS Steven Crowder, Studio Team For ‘Hateful Conduct’

Talk show host is suspended for a week after posting an undercover video from SXSW.

Twitter has suspended Steven Crowder for violating its “hateful conduct” terms, after he and his studio team posted an edited video of undercover reporter “SvenComputer” crashing a panel on “gender fluidity” at the South By Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas.

Initially, Twitter only suspended Crowder for 12 hours, but has since reversed that time limit, leaving Crowder in “Twitter jail” for at least a week over a video that was restricted not for its offensive language, which was immediately edited, but, Crowder believes, for content “offensive” to Twitter’s social justice-oriented censorship team.

According to the team at Louder With Crowder, SvenComputer infiltrated the “gender fluid” panel and filmed himself asking questions designed to shock the social justice panel. The video is provocative (and hilarious), but initially had the slur “f*****,” left un-bleeped. When Steven shared the video, he was immediately and unceremoniously locked in Twitter jail for a full 12 hours. – READ MORE

