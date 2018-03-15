Governor Of New York Lies On Dirty Sidewalk, Claps For Gun Control

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo joined activists in New York City to call for stricter gun control laws Wednesday.

As part of the “die-in” stunt, protesters convinced Cuomo to lie down on a sidewalk in Zuccotti Park, despite the fact that he was wearing a suit.

Andrew Cuomo lying down in Zuccotti Park: a series. Looking both ways and straightening his tie. pic.twitter.com/ftaMq02cwC — Eliza Shapiro (@elizashapiro) March 14, 2018

Recently, New York City eased laws on public urination and defecation in public, and Zuccotti Park is often the location of these incidents. – READ MORE

