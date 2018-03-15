True Pundit

Governor Of New York Lies On Dirty Sidewalk, Claps For Gun Control

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo joined activists in New York City to call for stricter gun control laws Wednesday.

As part of the “die-in” stunt, protesters convinced Cuomo to lie down on a sidewalk in Zuccotti Park, despite the fact that he was wearing a suit.

Recently, New York City eased laws on public urination and defecation in public, and Zuccotti Park is often the location of these incidents. – READ MORE

