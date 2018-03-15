Pakistan Is Building a Wall to Keep Out Terrorists: ‘Simplest Solution in the History of the World’

NORTH WAZIRISTAN, PAKISTAN — Pakistan is building a border wall with Afghanistan, after decades of unsuccessfully controlling the flow of terrorists and criminals who quietly slip back and forth across the porous 1,500-mile border between the two countries, evading capture.

The wall is not concrete, but consists of a comprehensive border system that includes two layers of 12-feet-tall barbed-wire fencing, surveillance cameras, solar lights, an intrusion detection system, and hundreds of manned forts and thousands of observation posts. It is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2019.

Last week, Breitbart News and two other news outlets were escorted by the Pakistan military into the country’s Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) to one observation post along the border near the Pakistani village of Miran Shah and just about 30 miles from Khost, Afghanistan – once considered a terrorist hotbed.

There, shiny double-layered fencing could be seen zigzagging the hilly terrain for miles between observation posts, spaced three to five kilometers apart. They are currently being manned by the Pakistan Army Frontier Corps.

Pakistan is also trying to implement a passport and identification card regime by the end of this year. A visa office is planned near Chaman Gate, so that Pakistanis do not have to travel to the capital of Islamabad to obtain a visa.

“Fence it. Then manage it,” said Anjum. “It’s the simplest solution in the history of the world.” – READ MORE

