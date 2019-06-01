Twitter Suspends Erick Erickson for Joke About Elizabeth Warren’s Heritage

For liberal Twitter, “hateful conduct” can be any joke that makes conservatives smile.

Radio host and blogger Erick Erickson was suspended on May 31 for cracking a joke about Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Elizabeth Warren. In a tweet from May 30, Erickson wrote, “Elizabeth Warren set to introduce the Wrecking American Prosperity Under Marxism, or WAMPUM Act, wherein she gives away everything for free.”

Twitter seemed to take a side with Warren by grouping her as a protected minority. Erickson was suspended for “promoting violence against, threatening or harassing other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability or serious disease.”

Erickson wrote on his suspension in the Resurgent, saying, “I’ve expected to get suspended from Twitter for angering the transgender community for refusing to conform to their language.” However, he was shocked to find it was not his traditional beliefs on gender that warranted a suspension. It was a joke about Warren that called down the banhammer. – READ MORE