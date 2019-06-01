McCain Puts Warren on the Spot: ‘It Just Sounds Like You Don’t Care About the People Who Watch Fox News’

2020 Democratic presidential primary candidate and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) was confronted by Meghan McCain over her refusal of Fox News’ invitation to televise a town hall on their network.

(…)

McCain fired back at Warren, saying that she was “really proud” for working for the network and did not “consider them a racist organization” before blasting the Democratic primary candidate as not “car about the people who watch Fox News.”

“I hear your explaination. I hear it. I was really proud to work at Fox News. I don’t consider them a racist organization. I will say, there are so many people who watch that are really good people and I just think you’re alienating an audience. And, for me, it just sounds like you don’t care about the people who watch Fox News.”

Warren pushed back, proclaiming she did “care” about the viewers and that she would “find a thousand ways to reach out” but that she was “not going to help the Fox News executives raise money off name.” – READ MORE