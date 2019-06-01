Report: Virginia Beach Attacker Used .45 Handgun

Virginia Beach police chief James Cervera said the man who killed 12 innocents on Friday used a handgun to carry out his heinous act.

CNN published an excerpt from the Virginia Beach police chief’s 9:50 pm press conference wherein he said, “We’ve recovered a .45 caliber handgun, with multiple, extended magazines that were empty at the time.”

Cervera said the four officers who initially arrived at the building moved toward the sound of gunfire to find the suspect. Cervera said, “They immediately engaged with the suspect, and I can tell you that it was a long gun battle between those four officers and that suspect.” – READ MORE