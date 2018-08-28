TWITTER: SAYING DANA LOESCH’S KIDS NEED TO BE MURDERED DOES NOT VIOLATE RULES

It does not violate Twitter’s rules against abuse to wish death upon National Rifle Association (NRA) spokeswoman Dana Loesch’s children, Twitter ruled Sunday evening.

“The only way these people learn is if it affects them directly,” Twitter user Milan Legius wrote in a reply to Loesch. “So if Dana Loesch has to have her children murdered before she’ll understand, I guess that’s what needs to happen.”

“You may not make specific threats of violence or wish for the serious physical harm, death, or disease of an individual or group of people,” Twitter’s rules state.

But when Loesch’s husband Chris reported the tweet wishing death upon their children, Twitter initially ruled in favor of Legius.

“We have reviewed your report carefully and found that there was no violation of the Twitter Rules against abusive behavior,” Twitter wrote in an email that Chris shared with The Daily Caller News Foundation. – READ MORE

National Rifle Association (NRA) spokeswoman Dana Loesch on Sunday called for an end or alteration to gun-free zones following a shooting at a Jacksonville, Fla., entertainment center that bans firearms on the premises.

“A horrible tragedy. End gun free zones or have the security in place to keep people safe in them,” Loesch tweeted as reports emerged about a shooting at Jacksonville Landing.

A horrible tragedy. End gun free zones or have the security in place to keep people safe in them. https://t.co/GlbQGxhJ5Z https://t.co/fhpWKde0Mh — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 26, 2018

A gunman killed two people and injured nine others when he opened fire during a Madden NFL 19 tournament at the GLHF Game Bar. The suspect, identified as 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore, Md., died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said. – READ MORE