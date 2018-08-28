Trump won’t attend McCain’s funeral

President Trump will not attend the funeral for Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), who died Saturday from brain cancer, a spokesperson for the late senator confirmed to The Washington Post on Monday.

It had been previously reported that McCain did not want Trump, with whom he had a contentious relationship, to attend. Former Presidents Obama and George W. Bush are both expected to eulogize McCain at the funeral.

It was also reported that Vice President Pence has been asked to attend McCain’s funeral. The Hill has reached out to the White House and McCain’s Senate office for comment.

And former Vice President Joe Biden, a close friend of McCain's, will speak at the senator's funeral service in Phoenix earlier in the week.