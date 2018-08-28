Columbia Journalism Review Urges Reporters To Out An Anonymous Source — If It Was Brett Kavanaugh

Columbia Journalism Review (CJR), which usually focuses on industry news and professional ethics, calling itself “the voice of journalism,” is now actively urging journalists to throw out their ethics to stop Brett Kavanaugh from being confirmed to the Supreme Court.

Todd Gitlin, chair of the Columbia Journalism School’s interdisciplinary Ph.D program in communication, wrote at CJR that while working with Kenneth Starr as he investigated Vince Foster’s death and President Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky, Kavanaugh may have leaked privileged information to the press.

“To my mind, if Kavanaugh leaked from Starr’s office and is covering that up, he is ethically disqualified to serve on the Supreme Court,” Gitlin wrote. “Reporters owe us, and the Senate, information that helps determine who deserves a spot on the highest bench in the land.”

Gitlin has no evidence that Kavanaugh leaked privileged information, only that he spoke to the press at times — which Kavanaugh himself has acknowledged. – READ MORE

On Sunday, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) sent out the following tweet:

There‘s every reason to believe Brett Kavanaugh was chosen because he doesn’t believe a President should be subject to investigation. We cannot accept a nominee to the Supreme Court who believes that any president is above the law. Period. The Senate must reject his nomination! pic.twitter.com/Lccbzqb93x — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) August 26, 2018

Schiff’s tweet is remarkably similar to the tweet sent out by Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) on Friday.

As The Daily Wire explained in great detail when correcting Feinstein’s error, Brett Kavanaugh does not believe that a president is “above the law.” Such an assertion is patently false.

In 2009, Kavanaugh wrote in the Minnesota Law Review that Congress should think about enacting a statute which would defer “personal civil suits,” as well as “criminal investigations and prosecutions” against a president until he has left office – READ MORE