Twitter Removes Account Mocking Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Twitter supposedly allows parody and satire accounts on its platform. But those privileges seem to only apply to accounts mocking the GOP.

An account that parodied Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was suspended on May 6. The user, named Alexandria Ocasio Cortez Press Release, was “permanently suspended” because it was too similar to the Congressional representative’s account. According to the Washington Examiner, the man running the account, Michael Morrison, received an email explaining his permanent suspension and ominously saying, “This account will not be reinstated.”

Michael Morrison's other account, OfficeOfMike, was also permanently suspended as being linked to the Ocasio-Cortez parody account. Morrison received an email from Twitter claiming rule violations as a reason for the suspension.