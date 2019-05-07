Susan Rice: Trump ‘Encourages’ Russia to Interfere in U.S. Elections

Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice – best known for spreading the Obama administration’s false narrative about the terrorist attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya, in 2012 – published an op-ed in the New York Times on Monday that accused President Donald Trump of encouraging Russia to interfere in U.S. elections.

“Mr. Trump’s approach appears impulsive, improvisational and inchoate – devoid of clear purpose, values or even ideology. Yet, upon closer examination, there is indeed a consistent logic staring us in the face. The unifying theme of Mr. Trump’s foreign policy is simply to service his domestic politics,” she charged in her op-ed.

“Mr. Trump welcomes and encourages Russia, a hostile adversary, to interfere in our elections so long as the manipulations benefit him,” Rice claimed in the most incendiary line of the op-ed. – READ MORE