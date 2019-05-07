CNN gets taken to the woodshed after asking ‘How black will the royal baby be?’

Things turned ugly on social media for CNN after the networked pondered how black the newborn Royal baby will be.



The network published an analysis piece on its website addressing mixed-race “myths” after Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to her first child.

The subhead on the article read, “How black will the Royal baby be?” The article, written by CNN enterprise writer and producer John Blake, addressed recent articles describing Markle and Prince Harry’s child as the very first Afro-American child born into the English monarchy.

In the article, Blake — who describes himself as interracial — warned of the dangers of putting such a label on the child, and said that “commentators who are reinforcing these stereotypes” are “totally unaware” of the damage that such labels can cause. He pointed to figures such as former President Barack Obama — the first interracial U.S. president — as having to adhere to unreasonably high expectations because he was the “first.”

"Let's not turn this child into another 'Great Mixed-Race Hope,'" Blake pleaded.