Twitter refuses to comment on Louis Farrakhan’s anti-Semitic tweets

Twitter has refused to comment on anti-Semitic tweets from Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, including one where he writes “the Jews have control over those agencies [FBI] of government.”

When reached for a response by Fox News, a Twitter spokesman said the company does not comment on individual accounts. The spokesman pointed Fox News to the company’s help center, where it details its enforcement options and its approach to enforcement philosophy and policy development.

The 84-year-old Farrakhan posted several bizarre tweets regarding Jews this week, including the aforementioned tweet about government agencies, specifically the FBI.

“The FBI has been the worst enemy of Black advancement,” Farrakhan wrote on Twitter. “The Jews have control over those agencies of government.”

The FBI has been the worst enemy of Black advancement. The Jews have control over those agencies of government. #Farrakhan pic.twitter.com/DXKCRr1zpo — MINISTER FARRAKHAN (@LouisFarrakhan) March 7, 2018

Farrakhan, who is verified on Twitter, also wrote another inflammatory tweet referencing the Talmud, a central text in the Jewish religion. – READ MORE

