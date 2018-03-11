Rachel Dolezal’s Netflix Documentary Sparks Backlash on Social Media (VIDEO)

Netflix released a clip from its upcoming documentary about Rachel Dolezal – who was born white but spent years posing as a black civil rights leader — and social media exploded with rage and accusations of ‘white privilege.’

Several users slammed Netflix for putting Dolezal’s story on its platform, while others urged their followers not to watch the documentary, which debuts on the streamer on April 27.

“At the end of the day, #RachelDolezal was able to secure a Netflix special because of her white privilege. Idcidcidc. Fight me,” one user wrote of The Rachel Divide.

“It’s VERY important that we DO NOT watch @netflix #RachelDolezal doc,” wrote another. “We can’t give validity to her ‘plight.’ We vote w/ our views & $, even if you want to hate watch, it would ultimately justify Netflix giving her a voice. She could’ve been an ally w/o appropriating. Do better.”

The two-minute teaser, released this week, shows the pain and anguish that Dolezal’s teenage son Franklin has endured in the years after his mother was confronted about her true identity and her years-long lie unraveled.

“I really do not want to focus on this for the rest of my life,” Franklin says in the clip. “Why don’t you just let it go away? This is going to affect more than just your life.” – READ MORE

