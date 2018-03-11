Science
HuffPo Normalizes Bestiality, Talks ‘Acceptance’ With Man Who Had Sex With Dolphin
Buckle up, bigots! The social justice Left has a new crusade: dolphin sex acceptance.
On Friday, HuffPost’s Ashley Feinberg took a stab at normalizing bestiality, posting a glowing interview with a man who considers himself a “heterosexual” who crosses “species lines” and infamously had sex with a dolphin.
That’s right. He screwed a dolphin.
Malcolm Brenner was the feature of a documentary called “Dolphin Lover,” wherein Brenner was “courted” by a dolphin named Dolly he eventually has sex with.
“She would rub her genital slit against me,” he says in the doc. “And if I tried to push her away, she would get very angry with me. One time, when she wanted to masturbate on my foot and I wouldn’t let her, she threw herself on top of me and pushed me down to the 12-foot bottom of the pool.”
Brenner has previously compared the taboo surrounding sex with an animal to interracial sex: “I’m hoping that in a more enlightened future, zoophilia will be no more regarded as controversial or harmful than interracial sex is today,” he said in “Dolphin Lover.” – READ MORE