True Pundit

Politics

Twitter Libs Share Photos of Poor Conditions at Immigrant Holding Facility to Shame Trump. They End Up Knocking Out Obama Instead

Posted on by
Share:

Shaun King, Linda Sarsour and other liberals thought they were criticizing the Trump administration on Sunday when they tweeted a picture of immigrant minors sleeping in a caged enclosure, but it turned out they were inadvertently tweeting a photo that occurred during the Obama administration instead.

In an apparent attempt to criticize the Trump administration’s treatment of unaccompanied children at the U.S. border with Mexico, former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau tweeted a link to an AZCentral.com article entitled “First glimpse of immigrant children at holding facility.”

“This is happening right now, and the only debate that matters is how we force our government to get these kids back to their families as fast as humanly possible,” Favreau wrote in a now-deleted tweet, which included a disturbing image of two immigrant minors sleeping in a caged enclosure.

But the Arizona Central article was from 2014 — during Obama’s presidency. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Shaun King, Linda Sarsour, Other Libs Try To Hammer Trump On Immigration, Hit Obama Instead
Shaun King, Linda Sarsour, Other Libs Try To Hammer Trump On Immigration, Hit Obama Instead

Shaun King, Linda Sarsour and other liberals thought they were criticizing the Trump administration on Sunday when they tweeted a picture of immigrant minors sleeping in a caged enclosure, but it turn

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: