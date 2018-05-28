Twitter Libs Share Photos of Poor Conditions at Immigrant Holding Facility to Shame Trump. They End Up Knocking Out Obama Instead

Shaun King, Linda Sarsour and other liberals thought they were criticizing the Trump administration on Sunday when they tweeted a picture of immigrant minors sleeping in a caged enclosure, but it turned out they were inadvertently tweeting a photo that occurred during the Obama administration instead.

In an apparent attempt to criticize the Trump administration’s treatment of unaccompanied children at the U.S. border with Mexico, former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau tweeted a link to an AZCentral.com article entitled “First glimpse of immigrant children at holding facility.”

I saw this photo floating around and didn’t know if it was real. It is. Children of immigrants are being held in cages, like dogs, at ICE detention centers, sleeping on the floor. It’s an abomination. FULL STORY: https://t.co/V4zRJ43Lvn pic.twitter.com/tbUWSb4B05 — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) May 27, 2018

“This is happening right now, and the only debate that matters is how we force our government to get these kids back to their families as fast as humanly possible,” Favreau wrote in a now-deleted tweet, which included a disturbing image of two immigrant minors sleeping in a caged enclosure.

But the Arizona Central article was from 2014 — during Obama’s presidency. – READ MORE

