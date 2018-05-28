Trump: US team in North Korea arranging ‘for the Summit between Kim Jong Un and myself’

President Trump said Sunday that U.S. officials had arrived in North Korea “for the Summit between Kim Jong Un and myself,” in perhaps the strongest indication that the much-anticipated meeting could be back on.

“Our United States team has arrived in North Korea to make arrangements for the Summit between Kim Jong Un and myself. I truly believe North Korea has brilliant potential and will be a great economic and financial Nation one day. Kim Jong Un agrees with me on this. It will happen!” Trump tweeted.

“A U.S. delegation is in ongoing talks with North Korean officials at Panmunjom,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement about the meeting, reported first by The Washington Post. “We continue to prepare for a meeting between the President and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.”

On Sunday morning, Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, a top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, commended Trump for trying to get North Korea to meet and agree to dismantling its nuclear arsenal, but warned all sides must first agree on the terms and warned that tactics last week are “right out of the North Korean playbook.” – READ MORE

