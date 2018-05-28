Unexpected: James Clapper Says Trump Could Be the Key to Solving North Korea (VIDEO)

North Korea might have met its match, butting up against President Donald Trump and his unconventional ways, the director of national intelligence during the Obama-era suggested Sunday.

Trump did a good job handling the potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, James Clapper said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Clapper has been a frequent critic of the president’s often-belligerent attitude toward the intelligence community.

“I support the letter that President Trump sent to Kim Jong Un. I think it was a good thing to do,” Clapper said, referring to a letter Trump wrote Friday telling Kim he was cancelling a long-awaited meeting between the two leaders.

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper on the cancelled North Korea summit: “Having gone this far, there’s value in meeting and greeting, gripping and grinning, and just establishing a rapport” #CNNSOTU https://t.co/r5xvwG3Jk2 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) May 27, 2018

“I was very much looking forward to being there with you,” Trump wrote in the letter. “Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting.” – READ MORE

