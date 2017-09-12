Twitter Is Trying To Make It Easier For You To Go On Tirades

Twitter is testing a new feature that will allow users to write lengthy remarks by automatically splitting up their comments into separate posts.

Colloquially known as a “tweet storm,” users often go on tirades or lectures on the social media platform by publishing multiple posts that are all connected to each other or part of the same train of thought. People typically denote that the several, distinct tweets are related to one another and part of a longer commentary, by, for example, writing “1/7,” “2/7,” “3/7” on each respective tweet, according to The Next Web.

Twitter wants to rid of the slightly cumbersome process, and make it easier for people to exhaustively express their deepest thoughts.