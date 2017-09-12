MSNBC Has No Shame–Uses 9/11 As Excuse To Go After Trump (VIDEO)

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell and former Department of Homeland Security secretary Jeh Johnson were able to sneak in an attack on President Donald Trump while discussing the September 11 terror attacks.

While boasting the chyron “Nation Pauses To Remember 9/11 Attacks,” MSNBC pivoted to slam Trump for not replacing Gen. John Kelly at the DHS, implying that Trump would not be prepared to handle another terror attack without a replacement – READ MORE