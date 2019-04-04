Twitter, Facebook still haven’t suspended Louis Farrakhan even after he said, ‘Jesus died because he was…too soon to bring about the end of the civilization of the Jews’

Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan treated his social media followers to another apparent anti-Semitic rant last week, declaring, “Jesus died because he was 2,000 years too soon to bring about the end of the civilization of the Jews” on both Facebook and Twitter. Neither platform has seen fit to remove his controversial posts.



Farrakhan has a long history of making inflammatory remarks, yet his comments have evidently lost their shock value. The minister’s continuing presence on platforms that purport to regulate “hate speech” is a curious case, given the reasons the same platforms have used for banning other users or removing their posts.

What did he say this time?

A snippet from one of Farrakhan’s recent speeches was posted for the preacher’s 1.1 million Facebook followers and pinned to his 335,000-strong Twitter account on March 30, with the message: “God does not love this world. God never sent Jesus to die for this world. Jesus died because he was 2,000 years too soon to bring about the end of the civilization of the Jews. He never was on no cross. There was no Calvary for that Jesus.”

As of this writing, both posts remain — met with a shrug from Facebook and Twitter, who have punished other users for violating their owndefinitions of “hate” speech, which a reasonable person would likely find far less offensive. – READ MORE