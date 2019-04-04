New Chicago Mayor’s First Order Of Business: Getting To The Bottom Of The Jussie Smollett Case

Chicago’s new mayor, Lori Lightfoot, hasn’t even been sworn in yet, and she already has a top priority: figuring out exactly what is going on in Cook County Prosecutor Kim Foxx’s office. Play Video

In an interview with MSNBC Wednesday, Lightfoot pledged to get to the bottom of the Smollett case, and suggested that Smollett needs to be “held accountable.”

“The State’s Attorney’s office here which made the decision unilaterally to drop the charges has to give a much more fulsome explanation,” Lightfoot said, according to The Wrap.

“We cannot create the perception that if you’re rich or famous or both that you got one set of justice and for everybody else, it’s something much harsher. That won’t do, and we need to make sure that we have a criminal justice system that has integrity,” she continued. “The state’s attorney’s office has to provide more information about the rationale for the decision to drop the charges.”

When asked about the evidence for prosecuting Smollett, and whether she believed Smollett was innocent of the charges, which came from both the prosecutor’s office and a grand jury, Lightfoot was non-committal. – READ MORE

