Navy SEAL accused of war crimes reunites with family, ‘extremely happy’ to be out of brig, California rep says

The decorated U.S. Navy SEAL facing a war crimes trial is “extremely happy to be out” of the brig he was being held in since September, a California House Republican says, and the SEAL’s family has been posting pictures of the first time they were allowed to see him in months.

Rep. Duncan Hunter’s comments on the Brian Kilmeade Show this week come days after President Trump announced that Eddie Gallagher would be moved to “less restrictive confinement” ahead of the SEAL’s May 28 court date. Gallagher is accused of killing an injured ISIS prisoner of war in Iraq, amongst other charges, and was relocated this weekend from the brig at U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Miramar to a Naval facility in the San Diego-area.

“When I saw him he was kind of out of it. Imagine being in a jail, being treated pretty harshly with a bunch of bad people, sex offender-type people and now you are out,” Hunter said on Fox News Radio. “He was just extremely happy to be out.”

Hunter told Kilmeade that Gallagher had been allowed to see his family, go to a Denny’s restaurant on the base and even hit golf balls at its driving range. – READ MORE