Twitter Co-Founder Slams ‘Destructive,’ ‘Powerful’ Fox News

Twitter is built with an apocalyptic attitude toward conservatives and conservative media.

The company’s co-founder Ev Williams told CNN Business in a May 22 interview that he believed that Twitter was not destructive towards the political landscape in the U.S. However, he threw shade at another more established outlet, Fox News. Williams, who is also the founder and CEO of Medium, called Fox News “destructive.”

Williams defended President Donald Trump’s Twitter account to CNN, which called the president’s tweets “false and misleading.” But Williams he had nothing but negativity to offer Fox News. “The vast majority of the electorate is not on Twitter reading Trump’s tweets and being convinced by that,” he said. “What they’re convinced much more by is the destructive power of Fox News, which is much, much more powerful and much more destructive than Twitter.”

Fox News and its hosts have boycotted Twitter since November of 2018, when Antifa groups mobbed in front of Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s house and posted his address on Twitter. The site was much criticized for how poorly it responded. The official Fox News Twitter account has not tweeted since November 8, 2018. – READ MORE