MAGA hats blurred out in high school students’ yearbook photo: ‘Whoever did this doesn’t like Trump’

Jeremy Gebhart and a friend were shocked when they saw a photo of themselves in Littlestown High School’s yearbook.

“We were like, ‘They blurred our hats out!'” Gebhart, 16, told WPMT-TV.

Gebhart said he and a friend wanted to show their support for President Donald Trump during the Pennsylvania high school’s spirit week back in October, the station reported.

Sure enough, the photo was picked for the yearbook — but at some point their red hats that read “Trump: Make America Great Again” were photoshopped out, WPMT said.

“I just think that whoever did this doesn’t like Trump,” Gebhart added to the station. – READ MORE