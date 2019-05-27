Continetti: Pelosi’s ‘Big Problem’ Is Polls Showing the Public Opposes Impeachment (VIDEO)

Washington Free Beacon editor-in-chief Matthew Continetti said Tuesday that Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D., Calif.) “big problem” is polls showing the public opposes impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Continetti’s comments came on Fox News in response to a clip of the late Charles Krauthammer discussing the prospect of impeachment in 2017.

"You've got a political establishment, mostly Democratic, but there are some Republicans who would like to see him taken out of office. I think that would be a catastrophic mistake," Krauthammer said. "It would cause a rupture in the country where people would say when we people, the ones who have been abandoned, elect somebody we like, our guy gets taken out, I thought we had a stable democracy. If you think a man is not fit, you vote against him, but you don't remove him from office. That's why I think we are headed into choppy and dangerous constitutional waters."