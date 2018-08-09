Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Reveals Why He Won’t Ban Alex Jones

At least one Big Tech company has not joined in on the coordinated purge of Alex Jones and Infowars over the vague (largely leftist) definition of “hate speech.” Despite calls from a left-wing mob to ban the conspiracy theorist, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is holding the line.

We didn’t suspend Alex Jones or Infowars yesterday. We know that’s hard for many but the reason is simple: he hasn’t violated our rules. We’ll enforce if he does. And we’ll continue to promote a healthy conversational environment by ensuring tweets aren’t artificially amplified. — jack (@jack) August 8, 2018

Truth is we’ve been terrible at explaining our decisions in the past. We’re fixing that. We’re going to hold Jones to the same standard we hold to every account, not taking one-off actions to make us feel good in the short term, and adding fuel to new conspiracy theories. — jack (@jack) August 8, 2018

If we succumb and simply react to outside pressure, rather than straightforward principles we enforce (and evolve) impartially regardless of political viewpoints, we become a service that’s constructed by our personal views that can swing in any direction. That’s not us. — jack (@jack) August 8, 2018

Accounts like Jones' can often sensationalize issues and spread unsubstantiated rumors, so it’s critical journalists document, validate, and refute such information directly so people can form their own opinions. This is what serves the public conversation best. — jack (@jack) August 8, 2018

Speaking to his four million followers on Wednesday, Dorsey said that while Alex Jones indeed spreads false information, Twitter will not be banning him since he has violated no rules.- READ MORE

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz was one of many conservatives “shadow banned” on Twitter after the website allegedly changed their algorithm. These conservatives’ Twitter accounts were suppressed because the site’s search function made their profiles harder to find.

“When you search Matt Gaetz, you don’t get the account that is @MattGaetz which has 33,000 follower. You don’t get @RepMattGaetz, which has over 80,000 followers. Instead you get @NotMattGaetz, that’s what you get. I think @NotMattGaetz has fewer than 12 followers. But that’s what happens when you search for me,” the congressman said. – READ MORE

