Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Reveals Why He Won’t Ban Alex Jones

    At least one Big Tech company has not joined in on the coordinated purge of Alex Jones and Infowars over the vague (largely leftist) definition of “hate speech.” Despite calls from a left-wing mob to ban the conspiracy theorist, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is holding the line.

    Speaking to his four million followers on Wednesday, Dorsey said that while Alex Jones indeed spreads false information, Twitter will not be banning him since he has violated no rules.- READ MORE

    Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz was one of many conservatives “shadow banned” on Twitter after the website allegedly changed their algorithm. These conservatives’ Twitter accounts were suppressed because the site’s search function made their profiles harder to find.

    “When you search Matt Gaetz, you don’t get the account that is @MattGaetz which has 33,000 follower. You don’t get @RepMattGaetz, which has over 80,000 followers. Instead you get @NotMattGaetz, that’s what you get. I think @NotMattGaetz has fewer than 12 followers. But that’s what happens when you search for me,” the congressman said. – READ MORE

