Mila Kunis Admits She Lives In A Bubble: ‘I Didn’t Even Know There Was An Opposing Side’ On Abortion

Actress Mila Kunis admits she lives in a progressive Hollywood bubble that is so knee-deep in pro-abortion advocates she doesn’t even know of a pro-life movement, much less pro-lifers.

Speaking on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, Kunis reflected on the mean-spirited prank she pulled on Vice President Mike Pence by donating to abortion conglomerate Planned Parenthood in his name without his permission.

Kunis told Maron that her cruel prank was just a joke that some people took personally. “It’s not that big of a deal,” she said on the podcast. “I thought it was a funny joke. I was going to always donate to Planned Parenthood anyway.” Kunis admitted she knew absolutely nothing about the pro-life movement or pro-lifers when she saw that an opposing side donated to pro-life groups in her name.

“So there’s an address that was listed online that’s not necessarily my personal address, but it’s listed as if it’s my personal address,” she said. “So then people started giving donations to the opposing side, which I didn’t even know that there was one. Okay, I don’t want to promote it, whatever it is.”- READ MORE

In 2015, according to The Hollywood Reporter, “there were widespread calls for the removal of Bill Cosby’s star from the Walk of Fame amid multiple sexual assault claims leveled against the comedian.” What happened at the time? Not a whole lot.

The president of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, responsible for administering the Walk of Fame, told THR that “the chamber did not remove stars over public backlash and cited historical landmark status.” There weren’t any locales calling for the star to be removed in any official way. Nothing, in other words, happened.

Fast forward to 2018, where Donald Trump’s star on the Walk of Fame has become a target of anti-conservative protests. It’s been demolished twice. Brawls have broken out at the scene. Liberals have been guarding it dressed as Russian soldiers.

All of this is because of Donald Trump’s political opinions, mind you, but this is apparently worse than what Bill Cosby did — at least to members of the West Hollywood City Council.

On Monday, the City Council passed a resolution that urged the Los Angeles City Council and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove Trump’s star, the first move to permanently erase the president from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“The City Council will consider adopting a resolution urging the Los Angeles City Council and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove President Donald J. Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, due to his disturbing treatment of women and other actions that do not meet the shared values of the City of West Hollywood, the region, state, and country,” the agenda item read.- READ MORE

