HEARTBREAKING: 8-Year-Old Boy Dies After Eating Crystal Meth He Thought Was Cereal

An eight-year-old Indiana boy died after telling his father he was hungry and eating 180 times the lethal limit of crystal meth that he thought was breakfast cereal left on a plate.

Curtis Collman has been charged in the death of his son, Curtis Jr. According to WAVE3-TV, at roughly 10 a.m. on June 21, Collman, realizing his son was sick, called a female friend, who arrived and advised Collman to seek medical help.

Instead, according to police, Collman allegedly grabbed the woman’s phone so she couldn’t call 911, pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her. According to prosecutors, Collman stopped his own parents from getting help for his son, who was having seizures and convulsing. Then he took his son in the car to the boy’s mother’s home.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1