    HEARTBREAKING: 8-Year-Old Boy Dies After Eating Crystal Meth He Thought Was Cereal

    An eight-year-old Indiana boy died after telling his father he was hungry and eating 180 times the lethal limit of crystal meth that he thought was breakfast cereal left on a plate.

    Curtis Collman has been charged in the death of his son, Curtis Jr. According to WAVE3-TV, at roughly 10 a.m. on June 21, Collman, realizing his son was sick, called a female friend, who arrived and advised Collman to seek medical help.

    Instead, according to police, Collman allegedly grabbed the woman’s phone so she couldn’t call 911, pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her. According to prosecutors, Collman stopped his own parents from getting help for his son, who was having seizures and convulsing. Then he took his son in the car to the boy’s mother’s home.- READ MORE

     

