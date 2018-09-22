Christine Blasey Ford Wants Thursday Hearing to Stop Brett Kavanaugh from Joining Supreme Court Oct. 1

Christine Blasey Ford, The California Psychology Professor Who Has Emerged To Accuse Judge Brett Kavanaugh Of Groping Her In High School Over 35 Years Ago, Wants To Move Monday’s Scheduled Hearing To Thursday Instead, Among Other Demands.

There is only one possible reason that Dr. Ford and her attorneys could want a Thursday hearing — not Wednesday, as the GOP has now counter-offered, or Monday as originally scheduled: a Thursday hearing could preclude Kavanaugh from joining the Court for its new session on Oct. 1. (Dr. Ford has until Friday to respond to the counter-offer.)

Here is why. The earliest that the Senate Judiciary Committee could vote for Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination to be considered by the full Senate would be Wednesday afternoon, if the hearing takes place. That would likely mean the earliest that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) could introduce a motion to confirm Kavanaugh would be Thursday morning. The Senate would then have 24 hours before a cloture motion Friday morning. Then there would be 30 hours of debate, meaning that the earliest that the Senate could vote to confirm Kavanaugh would be Saturday afternoon or evening — September 29.

The only possible reason for Dr. Ford to demand a Thursday hearing (as opposed to Wednesday/Tuesday or the scheduled Monday) is to prevent the Senate from voting to confirm Brett Kavanaugh before month's end, leaving him off the bench when the Supreme Court's next session starts. — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) September 21, 2018

But if the hearing were Thursday, the earliest the full Senate could vote would be Sunday evening, Sep. 30, with just hours to spare.

That would create the very risk that a vote might not be held before Oct. 1, if procedural roadblocks arose (and they would). And some wavering Republicans might be uncomfortable voting to confirm a Supreme Court justice in the dead of night. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday that “Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left-wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers — they just want to destroy and delay.”

The president’s comments this morning followed the thoughts he shared Thursday night about his U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay. Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

“I think it’s a very a sad situation,” Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday night, just moments before speaking to a crowd in Las Vegas during a campaign-style rally.

“He is an outstanding person. And, frankly, Sean, to see what is going on is just very, very sad. You say, why didn’t somebody call the FBI 36 years ago? I mean, you could also say when did this all happen, what is going on?” – READ MORE